JUST IN
Telangana govt misappropriates panchayat funds: BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar
Rahul didn't visit Narasimha Rao's statue due to security reasons: Goud
Not inch of land will be ceded to Karnataka: Maharashtra BJP chief
Jairam Ramesh to move SC against BJP MP Pragya Thakur over 'hate speech'
Tamil Nadu Congress on path of rejuvenation, gears up for 2024 LS polls
Telangana CM-led BRS assets up by 66% during 2021-22, shows ECI data
People to decide future of Janardhan Reddy's new party: Karnataka Minister
K'taka govt aggregates 2nd installment of supplementary estimates: Report
BJP set to unveil Savarkar's photo at K'taka Assembly hall, Cong protests
Govt not serious about quota in local bodies, alleges Siddaramaiah
You are here: Home » Politics » News » South
Oppn holds protest in Maha Vidhan Bhavan, demands Sattar's resignation
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Ousted AIADMK leader V K Sasikala will meet supporters on January 1

Ousted interim general secretary of the AIADMK, V.K. Sasikala said that she would be meeting her supporters on January 1, 2023.

Topics
AIADMK | V K Sasikala

IANS  |  Chennai 

Sasikala
Sasikala

Ousted interim general secretary of the AIADMK, V.K. Sasikala said that she would be meeting her supporters on January 1, 2023.

The ousted leader, who has not been publicly active in the past few months in public, asked her supporters not to bring flowers when they come to her residence in the city's T-Nagar area at 10 am

In a statement, Sasikala said that she was leading the AIADMK and added that all issues in the party would be settled before the 2024 general elections.

Late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa's aide also said that she was working on unifying the AIADMK.

The AIADMK is currently in a leadership tussle after the interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palansiwami (EPS) and former coordinator O. Panneerselvam (OPS) engaged in a bitter power struggle.

Both the leaders were former Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and OPS was ousted from the party during the AIADMK general council meeting in July 2022.

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, political parties are in the process of developing their grassroot strength and Sasikala is trying for a major role in the ensuing polls and has used the support of her community, Thevars, to achieve the goal.

--IANS

aal/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on AIADMK

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 14:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU