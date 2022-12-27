JUST IN
Tamil Nadu Congress on path of rejuvenation, gears up for 2024 LS polls
Telangana CM-led BRS assets up by 66% during 2021-22, shows ECI data
People to decide future of Janardhan Reddy's new party: Karnataka Minister
K'taka govt aggregates 2nd installment of supplementary estimates: Report
BJP set to unveil Savarkar's photo at K'taka Assembly hall, Cong protests
Govt not serious about quota in local bodies, alleges Siddaramaiah
I am not important, Bill should not be against the law of land: Kerala Guv
DMK has devolved more funds, powers to local bodies, says CM M K Stalin
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu CM's son Udhayanidhi Stalin sworn in as minister in cabinet
You are here: Home » Politics » News » South
Himachal: Congress should take action in paper leak case, says BJP
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Jairam Ramesh to move SC against BJP MP Pragya Thakur over 'hate speech'

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur's remarks at a function in Karnataka's Shivamogga are a clear example of hate speech and he would move the Supreme Court against her

Topics
Jairam Ramesh | Pragya Thakur | Supreme Court

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jairam Ramesh
Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur's remarks at a function in Karnataka's Shivamogga are a clear example of hate speech and he would move the Supreme Court against her.

Ramesh said he would file a case against Thakur in the apex court as the police in Karnataka would not act against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP. Karnataka is currently being ruled by the BJP and the Assembly polls are due in the state early next year.

"BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur's remarks made in Karnataka are a clear example of hate speech and I would be moving the Supreme Court against her for making such remarks," the former Union minister told PTI.

He said Thakur's remarks clearly seek to divide the society, while claiming that the local police would not act against her since the BJP is in power in the southern state.

Thakur said Hindus have the right to respond to those who attack them and their dignity as she spoke about the killing of Hindu activists.

She also called on Hindus to at least keep the knives in their homes sharp, as everyone has the right to protect themselves.

Speaking at the Hindu Jagarana Vedike's southern region annual convention at Shivamogga on Sunday, the BJP MP from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh told the gathering to give a befitting reply to anyone who "infiltrates our house".

"Keep weapons in your homes. If nothing else, at least keep the knives used to cut vegetables sharp.... Don't know what situation will arise when.... Everyone has the right to self-protection. If someone infiltrates our house and attacks us, giving a befitting reply is our right," she said.

"Love jihad. They have a tradition of jihad. If nothing, they do love jihad. Even if they love, they do jihad in that. We (Hindus) too love, love the god, a sanyasi loves his god," Thakur said.

Speaking at the function, she also said, "A sanyasi says that in this world created by the god, end all the oppressors and sinful. If not, the true definition of love will not survive here. So answer those involved in love jihad the same way. Protect your girls, teach them the right values.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jairam Ramesh

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 23:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU