JUST IN
Not inch of land will be ceded to Karnataka: Maharashtra BJP chief
Jairam Ramesh to move SC against BJP MP Pragya Thakur over 'hate speech'
Tamil Nadu Congress on path of rejuvenation, gears up for 2024 LS polls
Telangana CM-led BRS assets up by 66% during 2021-22, shows ECI data
People to decide future of Janardhan Reddy's new party: Karnataka Minister
K'taka govt aggregates 2nd installment of supplementary estimates: Report
BJP set to unveil Savarkar's photo at K'taka Assembly hall, Cong protests
Govt not serious about quota in local bodies, alleges Siddaramaiah
I am not important, Bill should not be against the law of land: Kerala Guv
DMK has devolved more funds, powers to local bodies, says CM M K Stalin
You are here: Home » Politics » News » South
Jairam Ramesh to move SC against BJP MP Pragya Thakur over 'hate speech'
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Not inch of land will be ceded to Karnataka: Maharashtra BJP chief

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday said the entire state was happy over the resolution passed by the state legislature on the border dispute

Topics
Karnataka | Maharashtra | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday said the entire state was happy over the resolution passed by the state legislature on the border dispute, and he was sure that no land would be ceded to Karnataka.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde earlier in the day moved a resolution in both houses which said the state shall pursue legal remedies to incorporate in Maharashtra 865 Marathi-speaking villages in border areas which are presently part of Karnataka. "Entire Maharashtra has supported and expressed joy over the resolution brought by the Shinde-Fadnavis government," Bawankule told reporters. "I am confident that the government will not cede even an inch of land," he added. On Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's demand that the disputed region in Karnataka be declared a Union Territory pending the case in the Supreme Court, Banwankule said opposition leaders knew very well that this was not feasible, and they should not do politics on the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Karnataka

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 23:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU