Not inch of land will be ceded to Karnataka: Maharashtra BJP chief

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday said the entire state was happy over the resolution passed by the state legislature on the border dispute, and he was sure that no land would be ceded to Karnataka.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde earlier in the day moved a resolution in both houses which said the state shall pursue legal remedies to incorporate in Maharashtra 865 Marathi-speaking villages in border areas which are presently part of Karnataka. "Entire Maharashtra has supported and expressed joy over the resolution brought by the Shinde-Fadnavis government," Bawankule told reporters. "I am confident that the government will not cede even an inch of land," he added. On Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's demand that the disputed region in Karnataka be declared a Union Territory pending the case in the Supreme Court, Banwankule said opposition leaders knew very well that this was not feasible, and they should not do politics on the issue.
First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 23:48 IST
