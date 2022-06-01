Peace can't be restored using army and police in Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah

Asserting that peace cannot be restored by the use of army and police in Kashmir, National Conference President batted strongly for bringing all political parties on board to find out a way to tackle this grave situation and said people want protection of their families.

Abdullah asked the government to be very alert during forthcoming Amarnath yatra and said if there is one single untoward incident during the yatra, there will be countrywide repercussions.

"They (government) will have to think about the security aspect. They will have to do something (to ensure security of these Hindu employees). Please call leaders of different political parties to find out way as to how we control this (security) crisis," Abdullah told reporters here on Tuesday, referring to the targeted killings in the valley.

Former chief minister said that nothing (resorting of peace) will happen without it. "It (restoration of peace) cannot be restored through army and police," he said.

In reply to a question about the security challenge to Amarnath yatra, he said, "God forbid, if there is even one untoward incident, repercussion of which will not only be faced by but entire India. They (government) have to be very alert and cautious."



Asked about suspension of Mata Kheer Bhawan yatra in Kashmir, he said that security and safety is prime thing for anyone and his family. "If a person is not safe, how can he run daily affairs. Everyone seeks safety first and safety of the family. There is no safety and security today."



Asserting that there cannot be peace in till you win hearts of the people, Abdullah said killing of a teacher gives a vivid picture of security situation and shows the level of peace prevailing in the Union territory.

Rajni Bala (36), who belonged to Samba district and was posted at a government school in Gopalpora, Kulgam, was shot dead by terrorists on Tuesday.

"A female teacher, who was living there (in Kashmir) was martyred. This shows how much is peace prevailing in J&K. This shows how much safe we are," Abdullah said.

He stated that they (government) say peace is prevailing in Kashmir, despite the fact that Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims are being killed.

"Are those people, who have gone from here to teach there in villages, protected? Do they have security? Talks and claims would do nothing, he said, adding "the government has to find out a way to bring us out of this trouble".

