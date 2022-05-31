Total fraud case, Satyendar Jain targeted for political reasons: Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
ED is planning to arrest Satyendar Jain, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
9 Sahara Group cos to face serious fraud probe as SC sets aside HC order
Navi Mumbai: One held by CGST authorities for input tax credit fraud
CBI conducts raid against Punjab AAP MLA over Rs 40-crore bank fraud
J-K Bank irregularities case: CBI conducts raids in Mumbai, Delhi, Jammu
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the case against Satyendar Jain was "complete fraud" and he was targeted for political reasons.
"I have personally studied this case and it is completely fraudulent. We have a very honest government. He has been targeted because of political reasons," said Kejriwal. He added further that the AAP government was an honest government and they have faith in the judiciary system.
Kejriwal said, "We got the minister arrested ourselves in Punjab, we did the same in Delhi also 5 years ago.
"Many actions of central agencies are politically motivated. I have studied the case of Satyendra Jain, he has been deliberately implicated but we believe that God is with us. If there was even 1 per cent fact in this case, we would have taken action ourselves," Kejriwal said to the media.
Kejriwal along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inspected the road beautification work in Pitampura.
"We are trying to beautify roads in Delhi. Our target is to beautify 500 km of roads under PWD, for which we are planning to start our pilot project for a shorter range. I expect the pilot project to be completed by September-October," he said while inspecting the work.
--IANS
avr/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU