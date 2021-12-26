PM frequently visiting UP as BJP fears it may lose Assembly polls: Pilot

-
ALSO READ
Congress alone can challenge BJP, provide alternative to people: Pilot
Cabinet reshuffle sends positive message across Rajasthan, says Pilot
Cabinet reshuffle sends positive message across Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Sachin Pilot heads for UP's Sitapur
UP polls: Pradhan holds brainstorming session with party's Brahmin leaders
-
Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday claimed that PM Narendra Modi is visiting Uttar Pradesh frequently as BJP leaders fear that the party may lose next year's Assembly polls there.
The Congress leader said it is only his party that can replace the BJP at the national level as he slammed the BJP-led Union government for failing to check inflation.
"Be it petrol, diesel, LPG gas or food items, prices are skyrocketing but the central government has failed to contain inflation. We have tried to provide relief to people in the state but the Centre has no interest in curbing inflation," Pilot told reporters in Tonk, his Assembly constituency.
He said BJP leaders indulge in politics of religion and caste, and the public have realised this.
BJP leaders are concerned and fear that the party may lose elections in Uttar Pradesh due to which the prime minister is frequently visiting the poll-bound state, he said.
"It is the Congress Party that can replace the BJP at the national level. The public will stand with the Congress in the Assembly elections in five states," he added.
Responding a question on the demand of regularisation of jobs by contractual employees, he said the state government will do whatever possible in this regard.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU