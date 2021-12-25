PM began worrying about cows ahead of polls: UP Congress chief

-
ALSO READ
Exports of livestock products increase to Rs 7,543 cr during Apr-June
Lalu's sidelined son Tej Pratap Yadav floats parallel organisation
Patna residents behold sight of RJD chief Lalu Prasad behind steering wheel
Pandemic chaos kills 1,800 cows on ship, fuels calls for animal ban
RJD chief Lalu appears before CBI court at Patna in fodder scam case
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun worrying about cows and other livestock (govardhan and pashudhan)
ahead of the assembly elections while UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath kept silent on their plight in cowsheds in the state, state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lalu alleged on Friday.
Lalu made the allegation a day after Prime Minister Modi observed in Varanasi that talking about cows today has been made a "sin" by some people but "it is the mother and sacred for us".
Reacting to PM's observation, Lalu said, "In the past four-and-half years, the Adityanath government and the Modi government have done nothing to stop the atrocities committed on cows in 'gaushalas' (cowsheds), nor did they take the name of the cow.
Now, as the assembly elections are nearing in Uttar Pradesh, the Modi government has begun thinking of 'govardhan' (cows) and 'pashudhan' (livestock), he said.
"Modi ji is telling people that the cows are revered. Who does not know it? Modi ji should tell us what the UP government has done to improve the plight of cows in cowsheds, he said.
The UP Congress chief also said the party general secretary has raised the issue of the poor condition of cows but the Adityanath government did not heed to it.
While addressing a rally in Varanasi after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of 27 projects, including a dairy project, PM Modi on Thursday had said those making jokes on cows and buffaloes forget that the livelihood of eight crore families depends on "pashudhan" (livestock).
"Talking about cow, talking about 'govardhan' has been made a matter of 'gunah' (sin) by some people. A cow can be a sin for some people, for us it is our mother and sacred, Modi had said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU