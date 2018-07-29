PM Modi 'unconcerned' over starvation deaths of children in Delhi: Congress

AICC general secretary Saturday criticised Prime Minister for the alleged starvation death of three children in Delhi and accused the BJP of attempting to use the updated Register of Citizens (NRC) for divisive purposes.

"Earlier, there were reports of people dying of starvation and malnourishment in far off areas like Jharkhand or Chhattisgarh. But now, three children have died right under the nose of the PM in the capital. But the PM is unconcerned," he told reporters.

For the BJP, all issues are "only for votes", alleged Rawat, who has been recently appointed party in-charge of Assam.

"There have been reports claiming that the BJP is trying to use the NRC for divisive purposes. There are apprehensions that names of genuine Indian citizens would be kept out for political purposes," he said.

Stating that the will provide assistance to all genuine citizens to enrol in the NRC in the event of their names being left out from the final draft, Rawat said helplines will be opened by the party to assist people.

A panel of eminent lawyers will also be formed to extend legal aid to the genuine citizens, he said.

Rawat said president Rahul Gandhi's speech in the during the recent No-Confidence Motion, against the Central government, "laid the narrative for a for 2019 general elections and also exposed the failures of the Modi-led government".

The three minor sisters had died allegedly due to starvation in east Delhi on July 24.

A preliminary magisterial probe report had on Friday sought "deeper investigation" into the conduct of the father of girls, and said he had given them some "unknown medicine".

He has been untraceable since the sisters were found dead.