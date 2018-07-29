JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Tax payers will pay Rs 1 tn to 'Mr 56's friend' for Rafale deal: Rahul
Business Standard

PM Modi 'unconcerned' over starvation deaths of children in Delhi: Congress

AICC general secretary Harish Rawat also alleged that BJP is using the NRC in Assam for divisive politics and said that Cong would provide legal assistance to those who are left out of the register

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

AICC general secretary Harish Rawat, File Photo
AICC general secretary Harish Rawat, File Photo

AICC general secretary Harish Rawat Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the alleged starvation death of three children in Delhi and accused the BJP of attempting to use the updated National Register of Citizens (NRC) for divisive purposes.

"Earlier, there were reports of people dying of starvation and malnourishment in far off areas like Jharkhand or Chhattisgarh. But now, three children have died right under the nose of the PM in the national capital. But the PM is unconcerned," he told reporters.

For the BJP, all issues are "only for votes", alleged Rawat, who has been recently appointed party in-charge of Assam.

"There have been reports claiming that the BJP is trying to use the NRC for divisive purposes. There are apprehensions that names of genuine Indian citizens would be kept out for political purposes," he said.

Stating that the Congress will provide assistance to all genuine citizens to enrol in the NRC in the event of their names being left out from the final draft, Rawat said helplines will be opened by the party to assist people.

A panel of eminent lawyers will also be formed to extend legal aid to the genuine citizens, he said.

Rawat said Congress president Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha during the recent No-Confidence Motion, against the Central government, "laid the narrative for a united Opposition for 2019 general elections and also exposed the failures of the Modi-led government".

The three minor sisters had died allegedly due to starvation in east Delhi on July 24.

A preliminary magisterial probe report had on Friday sought "deeper investigation" into the conduct of the father of girls, and said he had given them some "unknown medicine".

He has been untraceable since the sisters were found dead.
First Published: Sun, July 29 2018. 08:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements