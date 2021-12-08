PM to visit Goa on Dec 19, to take part in the state's 60th Liberation Day

Ahead of the 2022 assembly polls, Prime Minister will visit on December 19 to participate in the closing ceremony of State's 60th Liberation Day, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday.

Liberation Day is observed on December 19 every year. It commemorates the freeing of from Portuguese rule by the Indian Armed Forces in December 1961 and the complete independence of the Indian subcontinent.

It marks the day Indian armed forces freed Goa in 1961 following 450 years of Portuguese rule.

While India gained independence on August 15, 1947, Goa was still mouldering under Portuguese rule.

The assembly polls are also in Goa in early 2022.

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs.

Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the House.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)