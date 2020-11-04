Maharashtra govt neglecting farmers' plight, alleges state BJP chief

-
The BJP will raise crop loss due
to excess rains in the Vidarbha region and other issues like inflated electricity bills in the next month's winter session of the Maharashtra legislature, state unit party president Chandrakant Patil said here on Wednesday.
Addressing a press conference, Patil said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has neglected the woes of farmers "amidst Arnab Goswami and other issues".
Patil was responding to a query on the arrest of the editor-in-chief of Republic TV earlier in the day by Raigad Police in an abetment to suicide case.
"Soybean and cotton crops in the entire Vidarbha region were destroyed due to flooding caused by the retreating monsoon (last month). How will the government compensate them? The issues of farmers are getting neglected due to the rise of new issues every day.
"What the government has done on the issue of inflated electricity bills and to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic? The BJP will raise these issues in the winter session of the state legislature beginning December 7," the BJP leader said.
He alleged the government had not yet taken a call on paying special grants to the farmers who have repaid instalments of their crop loans regularly.
Patil also listed pending issues like admission to class 11 amidst the pandemic and online exams for the final year college students.
