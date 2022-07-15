Prez poll: Setback to Sinha as after Sena, JMM announces support for Murmu

-
ALSO READ
Prez poll unites most of Oppn, but it doesn't help Yashwant Sinha
NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to visit Tripura, Bihar on July 5
Droupadi Murmu meets JMM, NDA leaders, seeks support for prez poll
NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to file her nomination today
Murmu to visit Meghalaya to seek support for her candidature in Prez polls
-
Just three days ahead of the Presidential election scheduled on July 18, the joint opposition nominee for the top post, Yashwant Sinha, faced a major setback after the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) officially announced its support for NDA Candidate Draupadi Murmu.
The announcement came close on the heels of Shiv Sena declaring support for Murmu.
The JMM issued a statement signed by its founder Shibu Soren, which said that after Independence, this is the first time that a tribal woman is contesting for the top Constitutional post and all the MPs and MLAs of the party will vote for Murmu.
The announcement came as a setback for Sinha, who was banking on the JMM because he hails from Jharkhand and had represented the state in the Lok Sabha for many years.
The Shiv Sena had on Tuesday announced that it will support NDA's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu.
Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray made the formal announcement after a series of consultations with the party MPs, MLAs and other leaders, including tribals.
"There have been absolutely no pressures from the MPs, as claimed in the media. However, many Sena leaders and office-bearers from tribal communities have requested us we take a decision to support Draupadi Murmu for the President's post," Thackeray said.
--IANS
miz/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU