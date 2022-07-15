Prez poll: Setback to Sinha as after Sena, JMM announces support for Murmu

Just three days ahead of the Presidential election scheduled on July 18, the joint opposition nominee for the top post, Yashwant Sinha, faced a major setback after the (JMM) officially announced its support for NDA Candidate Draupadi Murmu.

The announcement came close on the heels of declaring support for Murmu.

The JMM issued a statement signed by its founder Shibu Soren, which said that after Independence, this is the first time that a tribal woman is contesting for the top Constitutional post and all the MPs and MLAs of the party will vote for Murmu.

The announcement came as a setback for Sinha, who was banking on the JMM because he hails from Jharkhand and had represented the state in the Lok Sabha for many years.

The had on Tuesday announced that it will support NDA's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray made the formal announcement after a series of consultations with the party MPs, MLAs and other leaders, including tribals.

"There have been absolutely no pressures from the MPs, as claimed in the media. However, many Sena leaders and office-bearers from tribal communities have requested us we take a decision to support Draupadi Murmu for the President's post," Thackeray said.

