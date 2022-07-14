Sena didn't expect Murmu to visit Matoshree in return for support: Raut

-
ALSO READ
ED summons Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in money laundering case
Murmu to visit Meghalaya to seek support for her candidature in Prez polls
NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to visit Tripura, Bihar on July 5
President polls: Shiv Sena may back NDA's Murmu, 'betray' Sinha, hints Raut
Shiv Sena ready for both street and legal fight, says Sanjay Raut
-
The Shiv Sena which has declared support for the National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu did not expect her to visit Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' here, the party said on Thursday.
Murmu arrived in Mumbai on Thursday evening to meet the MPs and MLAs of the BJP as well as MLAs of the rebel Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
But though Sena chief Thackeray too has declared support for her, she was not slated to meet him.
Sena MP Vinayak Raut had said earlier in the day that party MPs and MLAs (from Thackeray's faction) would not be attending a meeting which Murmu was to address.
Asked about this, MP and Thackeray's confidante Sanjay Raut said the party's support to Murmu was not political.
We did not extend our support to her for visiting Matoshree. This is not political support, but it reflects our sentiments towards tribal communities, he said.
In the past, the Shiv Sena had supported Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee in 2007 and 2012 presidential elections even though it was part of the BJP-led NDA then, Raut said.
Patil and Mukherjee, both Congress leaders, had visited Matoshree, he said, adding that this time the party broke ranks again (with allies Congress and NCP).
As for the first time a tribal woman leader was set to occupy the highest office in the country, many Sena legislators who have tribal roots or work in tribal areas felt that the party should back Murmu, Raut added.
The Opposition has fielded Yashwant Sinha against Murmu for the July 18 election.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU