Priyanka hopes Ayodhya Ram temple event becomes marker of national unity

Congress leader Vadra on Tuesday hoped that the groundbreaking ceremony of the in becomes a "marker" of unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony.

In a statement ahead of the 'bhoomi poojan' of the on Wednesday, she said for ages Lord Ram's character had served as a source of unity for the entire Indian sub continent.

"Ramayana has left an indelible mark on the civilization of the world and the Indian sub continent. For ages, Lord Ram's character has helped the Indian sub continent....

"Lord Ram belongs to everybody. Lord Ram wants everybody's welfare. That is why he is called 'Maryada Purshottam'," she said ahead of the grand celebrations planned in tomorrow.

"The groundbreaking ceremony of Ram Mandir in has been scheduled for August 5. Hope this event becomes a marker of unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony in accordance with the message of Lord Ram and with his blessings," she also said in her message.

