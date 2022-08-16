Promoting sports, TMC observes 'Khela Hobe Dibas' across Bengal on Tuesday

-
-
The Trinamool Congress will observe Khela Hobe Dibas' on Tuesday, with party leaders organising football matches across West Bengal to promote sports.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she is looking forward to greater participation by the youth to mark the occasion.
Khela Hobe' (game is on) had been the battle cry of the TMC during the high-octane assembly polls last year, when the party defeated the BJP to storm back to power for the third consecutive term.
Banerjee had last year announced that August 16 would be observed as 'Khela Hobe Dibas'.
"I want to extend my heartfelt wishes on #KhelaHobeDibas. After the exemplary success of the event last year, we look forward to greater participation by the youth today. Let this day uphold the zeal of our young citizens, who are the most credible harbingers of progress!" Banerjee tweeted on Tuesday.
Football matches will be organised to promote sports and as a mark of respect to 16 people who died in a stampede during a football match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 1980.
"All the party leaders have been instructed to organise programmes at every block of the state," senior TMC leader Tapas Ray said.
