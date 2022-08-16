Promoting sports, TMC observes 'Khela Hobe Dibas' across Bengal on Tuesday

The Trinamool Congress will observe Khela Hobe Dibas' on Tuesday, with party leaders organising football matches across to promote .

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she is looking forward to greater participation by the youth to mark the occasion.

Khela Hobe' (game is on) had been the battle cry of the during the high-octane assembly polls last year, when the party defeated the BJP to storm back to power for the third consecutive term.

Banerjee had last year announced that August 16 would be observed as 'Khela Hobe Dibas'.

"I want to extend my heartfelt wishes on #KhelaHobeDibas. After the exemplary success of the event last year, we look forward to greater participation by the youth today. Let this day uphold the zeal of our young citizens, who are the most credible harbingers of progress!" Banerjee tweeted on Tuesday.

Football matches will be organised to promote and as a mark of respect to 16 people who died in a stampede during a football match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 1980.

"All the party leaders have been instructed to organise programmes at every block of the state," senior leader Tapas Ray said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)