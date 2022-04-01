Punjab Assembly resolution on Chandigarh 'mere piece of paper': Surjewala

-
Congress general secretary and former Haryana minister Randeep Surjewala on Friday dubbed the resolution passed by the Punjab Assembly for transfer of Chandigarh to it as a "mere piece of paper" having no meaning.
"The resolution of the Punjab Legislative Assembly is a piece of paper, which has no meaning," Surjewala said.
Surjewala is the AICC general secretary and also the Congress party's chief spokesperson.
"Bhagwant Mannji is passing resolutions which are not based on any facts and are only aimed at gaining cheap popularity and making news in newspapers," he said.
"Chandigarh is the capital of Haryana and Punjab. No one can snatch the rights of Haryana. That is the truth," he said.
The Punjab Assembly on Friday passed a resolution seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to the state, with CM Bhagwant Mann accusing the Centre of trying to upset the balance in the administration of the Union Territory and other common assets.
The resolution was moved by Mann, whose Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) recently stormed to power in the state. It was passed by the House in the absence of the two BJP MLAs, who had staged a walkout.
Except the BJP, whose state unit chief Ashwani Sharma said he doubts the intent behind the resolution, members of all political parties supported the move.
