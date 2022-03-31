AAP moves Delhi HC seeking SIT probe into CM's house vandalism case

-
The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court seeking a special probe into the case of vandalism outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.
AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj approached the High Court seeking the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to undertake an independent criminal probe into incident which took place on Wednesday.
The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons under sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the Indian Penal Code and under section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.
Around 70 people were detained for creating ruckus outside the Kejriwal's residence during a protest that was spearheaded by the Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha over his recent remarks in the Delhi Assembly on 'The Kashmir Files' movie that were deemed as "against the Kashmiri Pandit" community among the saffron clans.
The protest, which was led by Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and BJP Yuva Morcha's national president Tejasvi Surya, had started as a march around 10.30 a.m from the IP College to the Chief Minister's residence.
It took a violent turn at around 1 p.m., when some of the protesters breached the two barricades that were placed near the chief minister's house and created a ruckus.
