Night curfew in Chandigarh; schools, colleges closed amid Covid cases rise

With the spike in cases, the administration on Thursday decided to impose night curfew in the Union Territory from 10 pm to 5 am daily.

All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, coaching institutions etc., will be closed, but they will maintain the academic schedule through online teaching.

However, medical and nursing colleges may continue to function normally in offline mode.

All government offices in Chandigarh, except essential services and departments, will function with 50 per cent capacity of actual strength with regard to Group C & D staff. The rest of the 50 per cent staff would be required to work from home.

All private offices will also function with 50 per cent staff while the rest would be required to work from home.

All bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas, museums etc. will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity subject to all staff present being fully vaccinated.

--IANS

vg/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)