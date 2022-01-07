Night curfew in Chandigarh; schools, colleges closed amid Covid cases rise

-
ALSO READ
Night curfew back in Madhya Pradesh amid Omicron fear, 3rd wave fear
South Africa lifts night curfew imposed nearly 2 years ago amid Covid-19
Night curfew in Delhi likely from today amid Omicron fears, cases surge
Gujarat extends night curfew in 8 districts till December 31 amid Omicron
Delhi govt to impose night curfew from Monday amid rising Covid-19 cases
-
With the spike in Coronavirus cases, the Chandigarh administration on Thursday decided to impose night curfew in the Union Territory from 10 pm to 5 am daily.
All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, coaching institutions etc., will be closed, but they will maintain the academic schedule through online teaching.
However, medical and nursing colleges may continue to function normally in offline mode.
All government offices in Chandigarh, except essential services and departments, will function with 50 per cent capacity of actual strength with regard to Group C & D staff. The rest of the 50 per cent staff would be required to work from home.
All private offices will also function with 50 per cent staff while the rest would be required to work from home.
All bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas, museums etc. will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity subject to all staff present being fully vaccinated.
--IANS
vg/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU