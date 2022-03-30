Nitish govt to introduce Bihar Liquor Prohibition Bill in Assembly

-
ALSO READ
Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 declared on biharboard.ac.in: Know the toppers
Lalu Prasad to campaign for RJD candidates on Oct 27 in Bihar bypolls
Confusion prevails over Congress-RJD tie-up in Bihar as Lalu hints at thaw
Liquor ban: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar calls high-level meeting on Nov 16
Bihar: Tejashwi, Tej Pratap Yadav seen together after long gap
-
Facing criticism over the liquor ban, the Nitish Kumar government has decided to introduce the Bihar Liquor Prohibition Bill 2022 in the state Assembly on Wednesday.
Under the amendment, there is a provision for the first time offenders to get bail from the duty magistrate after depositing a fine. In case the offender is not able to deposit the fine, he/she is liable to face one month jail.
There is also a provision that when an offender is nabbed by the police for the ban violation, the accused has to disclose the name of the person from where liquor was obtained.
The Nitish Kumar government seeks to pass the Bill in the Vidhan Sabha smoothly and has distributed the copies of the amendment Bill to every MLAs to read it.
The Bihar Chief Minister imposed a liquor ban in April 2016 in the state through the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act. After the ban, a large number of people have been lodged in jails only for liquor consumption. The majority of the violators belong to economically weaker sections and the poor people. Even hearing for bail in simple cases is taking one year time in the courts.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) N.V. Ramana had said last year that the decisions like liquor ban of Bihar government in 2016 have put huge burden on courts. "There are three lakh cases pending in the courts. People are waiting for justice for a long time and now the excessive cases related to liquor violations put an additional burden on courts," the CJI had said.
--IANS
ajk/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU