100 days of Yogi govt 2.0: Priyanka Gandhi slams slow pace of work

-
ALSO READ
Priyanka slams govt on inflation, says people may have to take loans
Sebi slaps Rs 6 lakh fine on Pace Stock Broking in NSE co-location case
Yogi govt to set up stadiums, open gyms in 100 gram panchayats across UP
Old 'jumlas' and attack on subsidies: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Union Budget
UP Assembly elections: Priyanka Gandhi begins road show in Lucknow
-
With the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh completing 100 days of its second tenure, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the BJP-led dispensation, saying it may distribute scrolls of paper about its "false" achievements but promises remain "unfulfilled" with work being done at a very slow pace.
The attack by Priyanka Gandhi came on a day when Chief Minister Adityanath presented a report card on the completion of 100 days of his government in his second tenure.
The BJP-led government in UP may distribute scrolls of paper about its "false achievements", but the real condition of the government is that work is being done at a very slow pace, Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
"Farmers committing suicide due to bribery; 10,000 vacancies promised, only 940 recruitments done; people upset due to power cuts; promises made to women and farmers also not fulfilled," the Congress general secretary said.
After returning to power, the second consecutive government of Yogi Adityanath had set targets for varied departments. Many components of the 100-day action plan of his 2.0 government were part of the BJP's poll promises for the 2022 assembly elections.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU