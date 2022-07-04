Bureaucratic reshuffle: 33 IAS, 16 IPS officers transferred in Rajasthan

Thirty-three IAS officers, including seven district collectors, and 16 IPS officers, comprising three IGP and district SP each, were transferred in Rajasthan on Monday.

Apart from this, five Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers were given additional charge of some other posts as the department of personnel transferred the officers through three different orders on Monday.

Veena Pradhan, MD Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation Ltd, was made Commissioner of departmental inquiries and home secretary Kailash Chand Meena was made Divisional Commissioner of Jodhpur.

Collectors in Bundi, Kota, Alwar, Jaisalmer, Dholpur, Dungarpur and Jaipur were also changed, according to the list of officers transferred by the department of personnel.

The state government has also removed an Rajasthan Administration Service (RAS) officer and put him under Awaiting Posting Order (APO) status.

The officer, Narayan Singh Charan, was posted in Sirohi as the CEO of Zila Parishad.

Indian Police Services (IPS) officer Prashan Kumar Khamesra was transferred as Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kota from Bharatpur, Gaurav Srivastava as IGP, Bharatpur from IGP Personnel, Jaipur.

IGP-Crime Investigation Department (CID), Vikas Kumar was transferred as IGP-Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

IPS officer Anil Kumar was posted as Superintendent of Police (SP), Pratapgarh, Mridul Kachawa as SP, Jhunjhunu and Sanjeev Nain as SP, Dausa.

