Rahul attends Parl panel on external affairs, denies anti-India remarks

After returning from London, Congress leader attended the meeting of the parliamentary committee on external affairs where, sources said he responded to the MPs without naming him about MPs going abroad and speaking against the country.

The meeting was held on Saturday.

Sources said said that he has not spoken anything which is against the country. The members of the ruling party objected to this, but Rahul was supported by the opposition members, sources said. After which External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar intervened and said the members should speak on the subject.

Rahul has been insisting that he wants to speak in the House and met the Speaker a few days ago. He said four Ministers have raised allegations against him in House so he has the right to respond.

"It is my right to be allowed to speak on the floor of the House. I requested the speaker today. I went to his chamber and I requested him. I said - look, I would very much like to speak. I told him that people from the have made allegations against me and as a Member of Parliament, it is my right to speak," he said on Thursday.

The has ceased the opportunity to target Rahul Gandhi, and BJP President J.P. Nadda has said that has become "a permanent part of this anti-nationalist toolkit".

Nadda said: "It's unfortunate that the Congress party is indulging in anti- activities. After being repeatedly rejected by the nation, Rahul Gandhi has now become a permanent part of this anti-nationalist toolkit."

