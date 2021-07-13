Rahul discusses name for U'khand CLP leader with state unit leadership

-
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi leads Congress protest in support of agitating farmers
Rahul Gandhi warns 'those who run rough shod' over Tamil culture
India is no longer a democratic country, says Rahul Gandhi
Why does PM never say 'CPI(M) Mukt Bharat', asks Rahul Gandhi
Covid attacks the poorest, disadvantaged the hardest, says Rahul Gandhi
-
Uttarakhand Congress leaders on Monday met Rahul Gandhi and discussed the name for the new Congress legislature party (CLP) leader in the state.
The meeting was attended by in charge of Uttarakhand Congress Devender Yadav. Harish Rawat, Navprabhat, and Karan Mahara also attended the meeting.
The post fell vacant after Indira Hridayesh, who was the CLP leader in the state Assembly, passed away due to heart attack in June.
According to the sources, discussions over the selection of a new CLP leader took place.
Speaking to the media after the meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Devender Yadav said that the discussions were held regarding Uttarakhand Assembly polls which are scheduled to be held in 2022.
"Also, Congress will be announcing the name for the new CLP leader in the state soon," Yadav said.
Uttarakhand Congress Chief Pritam Singh said, "I am ready to take the responsibilities given by the high command."
The leaders, according to sources, have discussed regional balance in the state which has dominant two regions -- Kumaon and Garhwal.
According to the sources, the names of Govind Singh Kunjwal, Pritam Singh and Karan Mahara are being discussed for the post of CLP leader.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU