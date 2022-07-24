Rahul Gandhi calls Agnipath Scheme a new experiment of 'PM's laboratory'

As the aspiring Agniveers sat for the IAF Agneepath Recruitment 2022 exam on Sunday, leader slammed the Central Scheme saying "new experiment of Prime Minister's laboratory" will put "security of the country and the future of the youth in danger".

"60,000 soldiers retire every year, out of which only 3000 are getting government jobs. What will be the future of thousands of Agniveers retiring on 4-year contracts? With this new experiment of the Prime Minister's laboratory, both the security of the country and the future of the youth are in danger," said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Union Cabinet on June 14 approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agnipath and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.

The Agnipath scheme allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. The Agnipath Scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces.

'Agnipath' is a pan India merit-based recruitment scheme for enrolling soldiers, airmen and sailors. The scheme provides an opportunity for youth to serve in the regular cadre of the armed forces. All those recruited under the 'Agnipath' scheme will be called 'Agniveers'.

'Agniveers' will be enrolled for a service duration of 4 years including the training period. After four years, only 25 per cent of the Agniveers will be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness and medical fitness.

The Agnipath scheme has been brought to strengthen India's security. The 'Agniveers' will be given a good pay package and an exit retirement package after a service of four years.

The first four years, served under a contract, are not likely to be taken into consideration for the fixation of the final pensionary benefits.

The other 75 per cent 'Agniveers' will be demobilized, with an exit or "Seva Nidhi" package of Rs 11-12 lakh, partly funded by their monthly contributions, as well as skill certificates and bank loans for help in their second careers.

Following the announcement of the scheme, there have been protests against it in some states.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)