Rahul Gandhi hails former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi as his guru

-
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency from Oct 19 to 21
Rahul Gandhi to attend farmers' rally in TN against Centre's farm laws
Respecting women as important as revering a goddess: Rahul
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt on state of economy, unemployment
'Group of 23' don't want Rahul Gandhi to emerge stronger, says Cong leader
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
paid tributes to the mortal remains of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi here on Wednesday and called the grand old party veteran his guru.
He said Gogoi's demise is a personal loss for him.
After arriving in Guwahati on a special flight from Goa, Gandhi straightaway reached Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, where the three-time chief minister's body has been kept for the public to pay their last respect.
He offered floral tributes to Gogoi's mortal remains in the presence of the veteran Congress leader's parliamentarian son Gaurav.
"I think Gogoi ji was not just a leader of Assam. He was a formidable CM and a national leader. He inspired us by uniting the people of Assam and bringing peace to the state," Gandhi told reporters.
Gogoi did a "great service" to Assam and a "tremendous service" to India, he said.
"I have spent many hours with Gogoi ji. He was my teacher, my guru. He explained to me what Assam is and what its people are. He narrated the beauty of Assam to me. It's a personal loss for me," Gandhi said while standing beside Gogoi's body.
The Congress stalwart died here on Monday while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications. He is survived by wife Dolly, daughter Chandrima and son Gaurav.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU