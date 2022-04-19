Rahul Gandhi has no right to guide BJP govt on China: Anurag Thakur

Those who "had soup" with Chinese diplomats when tried to encroach upon Indian territory should not try to guide the government, Union minister said while attacking leader .

The leader was apparently referring to a controversial meeting between Gandhi and Chinese ambassador during the Doklam standoff in 2017 and the leader's recent statement cautioning the Narendra Modi government over .

On the sidelines of a function on Monday, Thakur told reporters those who "had soup with Chinese officials should not try to guide the leaders on how to work".

The country has seen what happened on the border from the time of former PM Jawaharlal Nehru to that of chief Sonia Gandhi.

"Whenever encroaches, has soup with Chinese officials," he alleged.

Today, he is trying to guide us, he mocked.

Thakur claimed that the Modi government empowered the country by fulfilling needs of the Army.

The Modi government strengthened the Army by giving it weapons. On the other hand, the Congress is "sowing seeds of hatred" to save its sinking boat, he alleged.

Expressing concern over stone-pelting incidents in the country during religious processions, Thakur said strict action should be taken against those responsible.

But governments of some states tried to shrug off their responsibility, he alleged.

The Union minister also claimed that a World Bank report shows that during the tenure of Prime Minister Modi, about 12.3 per cent of people in the country got out of poverty.

Thakur also directed officials to complete all formalities relating to the Hamirpur-Mandi Highway at the earliest.

All departments should sit together for completing this work, he added.

Reviewing the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana, Thakur said all villages with a population of 250 to 500 people in the district have been connected by roads.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)