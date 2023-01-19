JUST IN
Madhya Pradesh govt's emphasis on self-employment of SC-ST youth
Business Standard

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters final phase in Jammu and Kashmir

Welcoming him into the union territory, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah drew a parallel between the Shankaracharya and Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi | Jammu and Kashmir | Congress

Press Trust of India  |  Lakhanpur (J&K) 

Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during a public meeting at the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra | PTI photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi walked into Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, the final phase of his Bharat Jodo Yatra that started in Kanyakumari in September and will end on January 30 in Srinagar.

As dusk fell and temperatures dipped, hundreds of people walked alongside the former Congress president. In a customary handover function, Punjab's Congress unit gave the party flag to a leader from the Jammu and Kashmir unit.

Welcoming him into the union territory, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah drew a parallel between the Shankaracharya and Rahul Gandhi. "Many years ago, Shankaracharya had undertaken a yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. And today you are doing it," the MP said at a rally here.

He said that today's India is not that of Ram's Bharat or Gandhi's Hindustan because people are divided on religion. "If we are together, we will be able to overcome the hatred of the present day," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 19:10 IST

