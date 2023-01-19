JUST IN
MLA Deshmukh seeks removal of Maha Cong chief Patole, writes to Kharge
Business Standard

BJP youth wing to launch 'Sampark Yatra' in border villages from Jan 20

According to the report, they will go to the border villages in Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Assam and Tripura to study the development works carried out by the PM Modi-led Central government

Topics
BJP | border development | Gujarat

IANS  |  New Delhi 

BJP
Representative Image

On the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the office bearers' meeting last year, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) will held a 'Village Sampark Yatra' in few states across the country from January 20.

According to a source, "BJYM is going to start 'Village Sampark Yatra' from January 20. Our young karyakartas will go to the border villages in Gujarat, Rajastan, West Bengal, Assam and Tripura to study the development works carried out by the Narendra Modi-led Central government."

"BJYM will talk to the youngsters there on social and economic development issues. It will also hold small gatherings, seek people's suggestions and participation, and make them part of the G20 summit," the source added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 07:12 IST

