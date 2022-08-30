Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to cover 366 km in Telangana from Oct 24

-
ALSO READ
Telangana's Mahatma Gandhi temple sees increase in number of 'devotees'
Help those affected in Assam flood: Rahul Gandhi to party workers, leaders
Congress calls meet ahead of Sonia Gandhi's second appearance at ED
Majority in G-23 are not averse to Sonia Gandh's leadership
Self-obsessed govt hell-bent on trivialising sacrifices: Sonia Gandhi
-
AICC leader Rahul Gandhi's Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra is expected to enter Telangana on October 24 and the Gandhi scion will walk approximately 366 km in the state, Balram Naik, former union minister and Coordinator for Telangana for the Yatra said on Tuesday.
He said the foot march will enter the state from Makthal in Mahbubnagar District and will cover four Lok Sabha constituencies and nine Assembly segments.
He further said the exact route map will be submitted to the party high command shortly. However, there may be some changes here and there in the route map as the march is expected to continue for 15 days in the state.
The march will enter Telangana on October 24. It will cover four Lok Sabha constituencies and nine Assembly constituencies. The total distance covered would be 366 KM, Naik told PTI.
Telangana Congress sources said the Yatra is expected to give fillip to the party before the Assembly polls in 2023.
Congress cadres in thousands are expected to march along the AICC leader, they said adding Rahul Gandhi may leave Telangana at Jukkal and enter Maharashtra.
The Congress on Monday said the 150-day Bharat Jodo Yatra from September 7 covering 3,500 kms will be the party's biggest ever Jan Sampark' programme and Rahul Gandhi will walk all the way from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU