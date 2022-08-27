Will soon meet Sasikala, Dhinakaran to unite AIADMK: Panneerselvam

-
ALSO READ
AIADMK unanimously passes resolution seeks return of Sasikala, Dhinakaran
Removal of Sasikala as AIADMK general secretary upheld
As AIADMK gets mired in internal strife, BJP senses an opportunity
Sasikala plea against expulsion from AIADMK rejected by Tamil Nadu court
Wish to take AIADMK forward like MGR and Jayalalitha: VK Sasikala
-
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Saturday said he would soon meet the expelled interim general secretary V K Sasikala and her nephew T T V Dhinakaran, heading the AMMK party, as part of his initiatives to unite the AIADMK now divided over the leadership issue.
He said he would also call on all those who worked for the party under the leadership of late Chief Ministers M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, and convince them.
"All our thoughts and deeds are oriented towards ensuring a unified AIADMK. This is also the collective view of 1.5 crore party cadres," Panneerselvam told reporters at his residence here after Usilampatti legislator P Ayyappan met him and pledged support to Panneerselvam's faction in the tussle between the latter and another senior leader and former chief minister K Palaniswami.
Ayyappan, who had backed Palaniswami on the single leadership issue, sprang a surprise today by calling on former Chief Minister Panneerselvam. He said the change in his stance was in response to the latter's call for a united AIADMK.
"He (Palaniswami) enacted a drama under the guise of holding a general council meeting on July 11. The truth is that party workers are migrating towards my side, as they aspire for a united AIADMK," Panneerselvam said.
During the meeting, the former Chief Minister Palaniswami was anointed as interim general secretary of the AIADMK while Panneerselvam was expelled from the party.
The July 11 general council meeting during which he was expelled from the party had subsequently been declared by the Madras High Court as void.
Several persons are wholeheartedly expressing their support to him and soon many others would follow, Panneerselvam said and reiterated that a united party would augur well for its future.
Asked who is next to join his camp, Panneerselvam replied "it is a top secret."
"Certainly many would join," he added.
On the report submitted to the State government by retired judge A Arumughaswamy, on the circumstances leading to the death of Jayalalithaa, Panneerselvam said he would react after reading the 600-page report.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU