Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over rising LPG, petrol prices and unemployment

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said people are now telling the prime minister that the obstacles "created by him" such as the LPG price hikes, fuel prices breaking all records, the "Gabbar Tax loot" and the "tsunami of unemployment" have exhausted them and he must stop now.
Gandhi's dig came over Modi's recent remarks at a large public meeting in Andhra Pradesh's Bhimavaram after he unveiled a 30-foot bronze statue of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju on his 125th birth anniversary.
Recalling Alluri's war cry to the British, "Dum hai to mujhe rok lo" (stop me if you have the guts), the prime minister had said the people of the country are now using a similar slogan, "Dum hai to humein rok lo", as they are bravely confronting many challenges and difficulties.
"The prime minister said -- 133 crore Indians are telling every obstacle, 'if you have guts, then stop us'," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
Under the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) rule, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders went up by 157 per cent, fuel prices broke all records and the "Gabbar Tax loot" and a "tsunami of unemployment" hit the country, he alleged.
"In fact, the public is telling the prime minister -- these obstacles created by you have exhausted us, now stop," the former Congress chief said.
