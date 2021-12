Rahul Gandhi to visit his Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala today

leader will be in on a two-day visit commencing on Wednesday during which he will also visit his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad.

leader will be on a two-day visit to Kerala, from today his parliamentary constituency in Kerala''s Wayanad

At 10 am, will attend the remembrance meeting of C Moinkutty, an Ex-MLA in Parish Hall, Engapuzha, Kozhikode.

Thereafter, at 11 am, Gandhi will flag off Rahul Brigade's Ambulance at Engapuzha, Kozhikode.

The MP from Wayanad will travel to his own constituency at 3 pm and inaugurate the office of an MLA, T Siddique from Kalpetta LAC, Wayanad.

After the office inauguration, Gandhi will also inaugurate Achoor (Athimoola) - Chathoth Road under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana at Pozhuthana, Wayanad at 4 pm.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)