Rahul Gandhi to visit his Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala today

-
ALSO READ
Union Home Min Amit Shah to visit PM Modi's constituency Varanasi on Nov 13
Rahul Gandhi arrives in Kerala's Wayanad constituency for 2-day visit
Sonia, Rahul pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri on birth anniversaries
Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her 37th death anniversary
Rahul Gandhi may appear before Gujarat court in defamation case on June 24
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Kerala on a two-day visit commencing on Wednesday during which he will also visit his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Kerala, from today his parliamentary constituency in Kerala''s Wayanad
At 10 am, Rahul Gandhi will attend the remembrance meeting of C Moinkutty, an Ex-MLA in Parish Hall, Engapuzha, Kozhikode.
Thereafter, at 11 am, Gandhi will flag off Rahul Brigade's Ambulance at Engapuzha, Kozhikode.
The Congress MP from Wayanad will travel to his own constituency at 3 pm and inaugurate the office of an MLA, T Siddique from Kalpetta LAC, Wayanad.
After the office inauguration, Gandhi will also inaugurate Achoor (Athimoola) - Chathoth Road under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana at Pozhuthana, Wayanad at 4 pm.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU