Amit Shah to tour UP, hold programmes to scale up BJP's campaign for polls

-
ALSO READ
Amit Shah to visit Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, launch various projects
Adityanath's bugbear? Meet UP BJP vice-president Arvind Kumar Sharma
HM Shah reviews security situation, projects in Naxal hit areas with CMs
Yogi government focusing on 5 major projects ahead of assembly polls
Rajnath Singh to visit UP's Jaunpur to address Booth Adhyaksh Sammelan
-
To scale up the BJP's campaign for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Union Minister Amit Shah will tour the state in the coming days and will cover more than 140 constituencies, sources said on Tuesday.
During his trip, which will span over a week starting December 24, Shah, the party's key strategist will travel to at least 21 different locations in the state and in each location, he will hold a programme for seven cluster constituencies, they said.
Keeping caste equations in mind, each programme will be attended by people from three OBC-dominated constituencies, two urban constituencies, one scheduled caste-dominated constituency and one minority-dominated constituency, they said.
Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are due early next year.
Among the key features of Shah's visit will be his late evening meetings with party workers to deliberate on strategies for the upcoming elections, they said
It was under the leadership of Shah as BJP chief that the party had won a massive majority in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, and won 67 Lok Sabha seats out of 80 in 2019.
In 2014, when he was Uttar Pradesh in-charge, the BJP had won 73 Lok Sabha seats.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU