JUST IN
BJP putting Opposition leaders in jail is similar to Pak does: Mehbooba
PM plans to slap false cases against Sisodia, keep him in custody: Kejriwal
Will speak in Parliament if allowed by chair, says Congress' Rahul Gandhi
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid discussion on Adani issue: Kharge
Rahul Gandhi speaking the language of anti-India forces, says Rijiju
Rahul to be in Parliament, impasse between opposition, govt unlikely to end
Eye on 2024, BJP launches year-long campaign to attract Muslim votes
No one will save Lalu family in the IRCTC scam, claims BJP's Sushil Modi
Opposition to meet at Kharge's office today to draw up floor strategy in RS
Demanding Kejriwal's resignation, BJP to protest at Jantar Mantar on Mar 21
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
AIADMK General council meet: EPS files counter affidavit in Madras HC
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Rahul's comments not a barometer of success or failure of democracy: BJP

Former Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Gandhi of making it a habit of seeking to derail and demean Indian democracy from foreign soils

Topics
BJP | Rahul Gandhi | Ravi Shankar Prasad

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BJP
Representative Image

The BJP on Thursday slammed Rahul Gandhi for claiming that whether he is permitted to speak in Parliament or not is a test of democracy, saying his comments cannot become the "barometer" of success or failure of democracy.

Former Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Gandhi of making it a habit of seeking to derail and demean Indian democracy from foreign soils.

At a press conference, he noted that the Congress leader did not deny making comments against the state of democracy in India and seeking the intervention of the US and Europe.

Prasad said the BJP had posted the video of Gandhi's comments in Britain in which he urged foreign powers to take "notice" of the "falling standards" of democracy in India.

The BJP will continue to campaign against the Congress leader, seeking his apology for insulting the country and its people, he said.

The same democracy elected him to Lok Sabha from Wayanad and the Congress to power in Himachal Pradesh recently, he noted, asserting that Gandhi begins raising questions on it after his party is defeated in elections. The Congress drew a blank in the recent assembly polls in three northeastern states, he noted.

People do not vote Gandhi or his party due to their misdeeds and he should not inflict insult on them for this, Prasad said.

The former Congress president on Thursday alleged the whole "tamasha" around his remarks in the UK has been created by the government to divert attention from the Adani issue and asserted it is a "test of Indian democracy" as to whether he would be allowed to respond to the allegations by the BJP in Parliament.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BJP

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 18:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU