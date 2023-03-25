Rahul trying to divert and mislead people, insulted OBCs, says BJP

-
-
He said in the press conference that the Rahul Gandhi's problem is that the people are not voting for the Congress party and if he continues insulting people of backward class, he will not get votes in the future too.
He said, "In his press conference, Rahul Gandhi tried to make false statements & did not speak on the subject. Rahul Gandhi has been punished for his speech in 2019. Today he said 'I speak thoughtfully' which means whatever Rahul Gandhi said in 2019, it was spoken thoughtfully."
Shri @rsprasad addresses a press conference in Patna. https://t.co/5eigkidlHc— BJP (@BJP4India) March 25, 2023
First Published: Sat, March 25 2023. 17:17 IST
