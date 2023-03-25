JUST IN
Political malice do not benefit country: BSP on Rahul's disqualification
Business Standard

Rahul trying to divert and mislead people, insulted OBCs, says BJP

While addressing a press conference, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad said Rahul Gandhi's problem is that the people are not voting for the Congress party

Rahul Gandhi | BJP | Indian National Congress

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Ravi Shankar Prasad
Photo: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday in a press conference addressed by senior leader Ravi Shankar Prasad in Patna.

He said in the press conference that the Rahul Gandhi's problem is that the people are not voting for the Congress party and if he continues insulting people of backward class, he will not get votes in the future too.

He said, "In his press conference, Rahul Gandhi tried to make false statements & did not speak on the subject. Rahul Gandhi has been punished for his speech in 2019. Today he said 'I speak thoughtfully' which means whatever Rahul Gandhi said in 2019, it was spoken thoughtfully."

First Published: Sat, March 25 2023. 17:17 IST

