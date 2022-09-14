Raj Thackeray's MNS toying with idea of going solo at BMC polls

-
ALSO READ
MNS chief Raj Thackeray postpones his scheduled visit to Ayodhya
MNS' Muslim leader resigns, accuses Raj Thackeray of changing party's stand
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visits MNS chief Raj Thackeray's residence
Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on June 15
Let polls decide who people support: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray
-
The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is planning to go alone in the upcoming civic elections in Mumbai and other major cities or towns in the state, a party official said on Wednesday.
MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande told media persons that his party would put up candidates in the 227 wards for the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
He said the party chief has also directed that the MNS should prepare to contest all other civic bodies independently, the schedules of which are likely to be announced soon.
Though he did not cite any reasons for the proposed move, the decision could prove to be a huge dampener for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde group and Bharatiya Janata Party's Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.
The two parties have been separately and jointly wooing Raj Thackeray hoping for a civic polls tie-up to beat the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) but with the MNS's suo moto announcement, the possibility appears remote for the present.
Late August and early September, Shinde and several BJP state and central leaders had called on Raj Thackeray amid speculation that he would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his Ganeshotsav trip to Mumbai.
Though the meeting with Shah did not materialise, Raj Thackeray received Shinde and many BJP leaders during Ganeshotsav festival at his home and later reciprocated their gesture.
In June, the MNS - which has a solitary MLA supporting the Shinde-Fadnavis regime - had announced that it will contest Nashik Municipal Corporation polls solo, with the city considered its stronghold.
The party is expected to announce its tentative list of candidates for various civic bodies including BMC, NMC and others shortly, Deshpande indicated without giving details.
With this, the civic elections may witness multi-party contests in various cities with the Shinde group-BJP competing against Shiv Sena, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, now the MNS, besides other smaller and local parties crowding the scene.
--IANS
qn/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU