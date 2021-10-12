Rajasthan bypolls: Vasundhara, Meghwal among star campaigners for BJP

-
Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje, Union ministers Bhupendra Yadav, Gajendra Singh, Arjun Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary have been included in the list of 20 BJP star campaigners for the bypolls to two Assembly seats in the state.
The bypolls to the Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) and Dhariyawad (Pratapgarh) seats are scheduled for October 30.
The other leaders making it to the list are BJP state president Satish Poonia, party's national general secretary Arun Singh and the leader of opposition in the state Assembly, Gulab Chand Kataria.
Deputy leader of opposition in the Assembly, Rajendra Rathore, national BJP secretary Alka Gurjar, Rajya Sabha MPs Om Mathur and Kirodi LaL Meena are also included in the list.
In Vallabhnagar, the BJP has given ticket to Himmat Singh Jhala.
For Dhariyawad, the BJP has fielded Khet Singh.
The Congress has fielded Preeti Shaktawat from Vallabhnagar and Nagraj Meena from Dhariyawad.
The bypolls have been necessitated due to the demise of Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar Gajendra Shaktawat and BJP MLA from Dhariyawad Gautam Lal Meena.
In the Assembly of 200, the ruling Congress at present has 106 MLAs, BJP 71, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) 3, CPI(M) and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) 2 each and the Rashtriya Lok Dal 1.
Thirteen are Independent legislators.
