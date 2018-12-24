Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot blamed Centre for urea-crisis in his state

Monday blamed the NDA-led Centre for the "urea crisis" in the state, alleging that urea racks meant for and were diverted to

He said an "artificial crisis" was created in the states where the government was formed, and the matter was being investigated.

"It seems that urea racks meant for and were diverted to which led to the crisis. It was an artificial crisis created in the states where governments changed," Gehlot told reporters outside the Raj Bhawan.

A resurgent had recently made significant gains in the assembly elections of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and

Gehlot said instructions have been given so that such urea crisis is not faced in any of the districts.

He also slammed for his remarks that urea was distributed under police protection in Rajasthan during the previous government.

The said such incidents never occurred during (his earlier tenure of) 2008-2013.

"The had quoted in a public meeting that urea was distributed under police protection during the Congress rule. In fact, in past five years of BJP government, urea crisis had occurred, farmers were lathicharged. How could he (Modi) make such a statement?" he said.