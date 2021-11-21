Elevation to cabinet rank reward for work, say Rajasthan ministers

-
ALSO READ
15 ministers to take oath today in Rajasthan as part of Cabinet reshuffle
Sukhjinder Randhawa seeks time to meet Punjab Governor: Report
Rajasthan asks Chhattisgarh for coal blocks development for energy security
Maharashtra Cong chief backtracks after accusing CM, Dy CM of tracking him
Pak's Covid body suggests postponing of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir polls
-
Three ministers of state in Rajasthan who have been elevated to cabinet rank on Sunday said the promotion was reward for their work and dedication.
Bhajan Lal Jatav, Mamta Bhupesh and Tikaram Jully have been elevated to cabinet rank, who along with 12 new ministers will be taking oath at 4 pm at Raj Bhawan. All three ministers are Dalit faces in the state cabinet.
"I have worked with honesty and dedication in the department of home guards and civil defence. I am thankful to the party high command and chief minister for recognising my work and promoting me, Jatav told reporters.
I will try my best to stand true to their expectations, he said.
Bhupesh said she worked to deliver good governance and fulfil the agenda of the government that has been recognised.
"My agenda was to deliver good governance and to take the state government's policies and programmes to the people. People are happy with the Congress government's works and we are fully confident that the government will repeat (its victory in 2018 assembly polls) in the 2023 elections," she said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU