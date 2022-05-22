Rajnath Singh urges stakeholders to be self-reliant in defence tech

-
ALSO READ
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit US from April 11 to 14
Rajnath Singh visits US Indo-Pacific Command headquarters in Hawaii
Airbus rides on self-reliant India at DefExpo 2022
Rajnath Singh lays a wreath at National Memorial Cemetery in Hawaii
Rajnath Singh invites US defence firms to help India meet export target
-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday asked
stakeholders in the sector to focus on being "self-reliant in defence technology while keeping pace with technology outside".
During his visit to Nagpur in Maharashtra, Singh also asked defence commanders to follow the correct maintenance and operational practices with the safety of personnel in mind, a release from a defence spokesperson said.
Air Marshal Shashiker Chaudhary, AOC-in-C Maintenance Command, and other dignitaries from civil and military establishments received Singh on his arrival at the airport here.
Singh interacted with some defence sector stakeholders at the airport, the release said.
He was briefed about various activities undertaken by defence establishments, including the Army, the Air Force & defence PSUs, in this region, it said.
While addressing the defence sector stakeholders, Singh advised them to focus on being "atmanirbhar (self-reliant) in defence technology while keeping pace with technology outside".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU