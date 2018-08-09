Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election exposes chinks in Opposition's armour

As predicted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership on the eve of the election, the Democratic Alliance nominee for the post of deputy chairman comfortably defeated the nominee on Thursday.

The win exposed chinks in the party’s ability to rally regional parties and underscored the ability of Prime Minister Narendra and chief Amit Shah to display political flexibility when the situation demands. However, leaders insisted that the result was not a portent for the

In the run-up to the election to the deputy chairman post, and Shah understood that the numbers in the would be stacked against them if they were to field a MP. They opted for ally Janata Dal (United)’s as the nominee.

Harivansh’s candidature enabled Shah and other strategists to convince upset allies such as the Shiv Sena and the Shiromani Akali Dal and some regional parties to support These were the AIADMK, Biju Janata Dal and the Telangana Rashtra Samiti.





According to sources, the YSR Party was also prevailed upon to ensure that its two MPs abstained from voting. The YSRCP had earlier decided to vote for the candidate. YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is facing graft cases.

As the BJP leadership unleashed its carefully planned strategy, the couldn’t convince any of the Opposition parties to field one of their MPs.

The Trinamool Congress refused to field Sukhendu Sekhar Roy days before the election. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said his party MP Vandana Chavan wouldn’t contest in a losing battle. This was after Pawar came to know that the PM had reached out to Biju Janata Dal chief Naveen Patnaik, and the result was a foregone conclusion with nine BJD MPs voting for the nominee.

According to Opposition sources, some had suggested to the Congress that they should agree to a Telugu Desam Party MP being the Opposition candidate. They said this would give them an outside chance to galvanise regional parties. The TDP was willing but the Congress disagreed and wanted to field one of its own.

In the event, candidate received 125 votes, while Opposition’s B K Hariprasad got 105 votes, taking the total votes cast to 232. This is the first time in 41 years that a non-Congress MP has been elected deputy chairman.



The Rajya Sabha’s current strength is 244 and 12 members were absent. All three MPs of the Aam Aadmi Party were absent and so were two MPs of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The AAP decided its lawmakers will be absent after the Congress didn’t accede to its condition that Congress President should phone Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to seek support. Congress sources said its other senior leaders did call Kejriwal, but the Congress didn’t want to upset its Delhi leadership for a lost cause.

Three MPs of the Congress party were also absent, including T Subbarami Reddy, who is recuperating from a surgery, and Viplove Thakur. Congress MP Ranee Narah too was absent, with party sources stating that she could be planning to quit the party in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

Two of Trinamool Congress MPs were absent, including Manas Bhunia and K D Singh. Trinamool sources said Bhuniya had an important political rally to attend in Bengal, but maintained a mysterious silence about Singh’s absence.

The PDP had already announced that its two MPs would be absent. Of the four DMK MPs, only two returned after their leader M Karunanidhi’s death in Chennai on Tuesday.