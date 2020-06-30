Ram Madhav takes dig at Rahul; says Emergency will never come back

In an apparent dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP general secretary on Tuesday said leaders whose grandparents were responsible for imposing are trying to misguide people by saying that a "mini emergency" like situation exists in the country.

Addressing a virtual Yuva Jan Samvad' rally at Delhi BJP office here, Madhav asserted that will never come back in the country.

Many intellectuals and political leaders are commenting that "mini like situation" exists in the country. They are the people whose grandfathers and grandmothers were responsible for imposition of Emergency in the country in 1975, he said.

"Your grandmother imposed Emergency. You would not know as you would be 5-6 years old at that time," the BJP leader said without naming anyone.

Madhav asserted that the nationalist forces, including RSS and Jan Sangh, strongly opposed former prime minister Indira Gandhi during Emergency even while suffering brutal atrocities.

Emergency was imposed in the country due to Indira Gandhi's greed for power and saw atrocities and repression, including ban on the press and curtailment of fundamental rights, he said.

There is no threat to democracy till the BJP is there and Emergency will never come back, he asserted.

