Stop 'profiteering' from fuel prices, roll back hike: Rahul Gandhi to govt
Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre says imports from China increased under NDA

Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties, including dead and seriously injured, in the face-off

ANI  |  Politics 

Rahul Gandhi
The Congress leader has been vehemently targeting the Centre on the India-China border situation.

Amid calls for boycotting Chinese products after India-China face-off in eastern Ladakh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government claiming that imports from China have increased under the NDA regime.

"Facts don't lie. BJP says: Make in India. BJP does: Buy from China," Gandhi tweeted along with a graphic of the percentage of imports from China during the UPA rule and the NDA government.

The graphic claims that imports from China were at 12-13 per cent when the Congress-led UPA government vacated office in 2014 but now stood at 17-18 per cent in 2020.

The Congress leader has been vehemently targeting the Centre on the India-China border situation after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan valley earlier this month.

Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties, including dead and seriously injured, in the face-off.
First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 12:59 IST

