Ramesh Pokhriyal: A poet, PhD holder is India's new education minister

When ‘Nishank’ on Thursday walked up to be sworn in as a minister in the Narendra Modi government, his confidence was apparent. Pokhriyal, 59, was quicker than many from his age group.

Pokhriyal’s appointment as cabinet minister in charge of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, is befitting for his resume. A veteran politician from Uttarakhand, Pokhriyal's CV lists a D. Litt from International Open University and a PhD from Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University in Uttarakhand.

Pokhriyal, a patron of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh from his early days, started his career as a teacher at the RSS-affiliated Saraswati Shishu Mandir. The highlight of his CV is probably the dozens of his published works in Hindi literature. A poet since a young age, he has over three dozen published works in the form poetry and short stories.

The first collection of Pokhriyal’s poetries were published in 1983 under the name ‘Samarpan’ (Surrender). Several of his works have been translated into English and other languages, like the short stories collection 'Bheer Sakshi Hai' (Crowd is the Witness) to English, ‘Bas Ek Hi Ichha’ (Only one wish) and ‘Tum Aur Main’ (You and I) to German, among others.

Pokhriyal began his political career in the 1980s and he entered the Uttar Pradesh assembly from Karnaprayag in 1991, marking a rapid rise. He won the seat for three consecutive terms when it was part of undivided Uttar Pradesh, and then held it from 2002, when Uttarakhand was formed, to 2012. Before the formation of the state, in 1997, given his strong connection to the region and grassroots, he was appointed as the Minister of Development of Uttarachal by the Uttar Pradesh government.

His political career attained a new peak in 2009, when he was appointed as the chief minister of Uttarakhand in place of B. C Khanduri by the BJP legislators in the state. Pokhriyal, who is considered to be close to Amit Shah and Baba Ramdev, entered the Parliament first time in 2014 by defeating Renuka, the wife of Congress heavyweight and then chief minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat from Haridwar lok sabha constituency. And repeated his success in 2019 by extending the margin to 1.78 lakh votes.

Pokhriyal has been trusted by the state government earlier for his executive skills: in a rare feat, he was given charge for 12 departments, including finance, revenue and planning in 2000 in the government of Uttaranchal.

Likewise, his new role may be in need of his swiftness. While, enrollment in primary schools have improved over the years and school dropout rate has come down considerably, especially since the introduction of Right to Education and Midday Meal scheme. But pupils’ ability to read and write has deteriorated, the Annual Status of Education Report suggest.