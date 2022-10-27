Re-elect BJP in Himachal for development to continue: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister on Thursday urged the people of to vote the again to power for development to continue in the hilly state.

The wheel of development in the state should continue. So it is very important to bring back the government, he said.

Thakur was addressing public meetings at Chamboh, Jauh Badhani and Mundkhar villages of the Bhoranj assembly constituency.

The Union Information and Broadcasting Minister said the double-engine governments of the at the Centre and the state had provided a tension-free environment to the people across the country and .

Thakur counted various "achievements" of BJP governments at the Centre and in the state on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)