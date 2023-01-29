Ready to face early polls if BJP-led Centre dissolves Lok Sabha: BRS leader

JUST IN
Topics
BJP | Lok Sabha | TRS

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

K T Rama Rao
K T Rama Rao

Alleging that the NDA government at the Centre shows step-motherly treatment towards Telangana, ruling BRS leader K T Rama Rao claimed his party is ready for early elections to the Parliament and the state assembly if the BJP dissolves the Lok Sabha, showing its willingness for polls ahead of schedule.

The BJP-led government has not announced any new institution or funds to Telangana and not even delivered on the promises made to the state in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, he alleged.

The NDA government waived off loans for its "corporate friends", he alleged. "...especially those in BJP in the state, they talk big. If they have guts, let them dissolve Parliament. Then, we can go for early polls together," he told reporters in Nizamabad on Saturday.

"They say 'sab ka saath, sab ka vishwas'. But, their actions are 'sab kuch bakwas' (all rubbish). The value of rupee is moving towards the 'pathalam' (abyss), the debt is mounting towards the sky. Such is the situation prevailing in the country today," he said.

The BRS and BJP have been engaged in political one-upmanship ahead of Assembly polls to be held towards this year-end.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 11:19 IST

