JUST IN
Amit Shah's Karnataka visit significant for Assembly polls: CM Bommai
Mehbooba Mufti joins Bharat Jodo Yatra as it resumes from Awantipora in J-K
Minor confrontation between Assam Rifles, NSCN-IM in Nagaland's Peren
CM Bommai inaugurates Parashuram theme park in Karnataka's Karkala
Deve Gowda's daughter-in-law eyes Hassan seat, stirs tensions in JD(S)
Rahul alleges security lapse in Congress's BJY, J-K Police rejects charge
Govt impartial in honouring people: Ramdas Athawale on Padma awardees
Jitendra Singh attacks Congress President Kharge over BBC documentary
Myopic mindset: Punjab CM Mann slams centre for excluding state's tableau
'Haath Se Haath Jodo' campaign to spread message of harmony, says Congress
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Amit Shah's Karnataka visit significant for Assembly polls: CM Bommai
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi joins Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K

After a night's halt there, the yatra would resume on Sunday morning from Pantha Chowk and will culminate near Nehru Park on Boulevard Road in the city

Topics
Congress | Priyanka Gandhi | Rahul Gandhi

Press Trust of India  |  Lethpora (Pulwama) 

Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo yatra, congress
Photo: Twitter (@arvindgunasekar)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday joined her brother Rahul Gandhi at the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Lethpora in Jammu and Kashmir as the party's foot march entered its penultimate day.

Priyanka Gandhi walked alongside the former Congress president amidst tight security arrangements before the yatra stopped for a break at Lethpora.

The yatra resumed from Awantipora where PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and her daughter Iltija Mufti joined Gandhi, the Lok Sabha member from Wayanad in Kerala, for the march.

Gandhi also paid homage to the 40 CRPF personnel who were killed in a suicide car bomb attack at Lethpora by laying a bouquet at the spot where the security force's bus was blown up in February 2019.

The yatra is scheduled to halt at Panthachowk for the night.

The march which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, is scheduled to reach Pantha Chowk in the outskirts of Srinagar later in the day, after a single stop near Birla School in Galandar area of Pampore.

After a night's halt there, the yatra would resume on Sunday morning from Pantha Chowk and will culminate near Nehru Park on Boulevard Road in the city.

On Monday, Gandhi will unfurl the tricolour at the party headquarters at M A Road here, following which a public rally at SK Stadium here for which 23 opposition political parties have been invited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Congress

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 15:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU