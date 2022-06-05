Congress will lose in Karnataka due to anti-RSS propaganda, says CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the anti-RSS propaganda resulted in the losing its grounds elsewhere and the same will happen in the state as well.

"Former chief minister Siddaramaiah and the leaders were always against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), so they speak against the outfit but people are well aware of the RSS. Their (Congress') anti-RSS propaganda led to their losing grounds everywhere and the same will happen in as well," Bommai told reporters.

The Chief Minister said the RSS has been promoting patriotism and doing public service for the past 75 years.

Stating that the RSS has done good work in different parts of the country, Bommai said the outfit always rushed to help people in trouble during calamities.

Targeting the RSS a week ago, senior leader Siddaramaiah had questioned whether those who belonged to the outfit were "native Indians", "Dravidians" or "Aryans". The statement drew sharp criticism from the leaders.

To a query on the possibility of cross-voting during the biennial elections to the four seats of Rajya Sabha, Bommai said, "Let us wait for June 10 (the election polling date)."



The has fielded three candidates -- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Kannada film actor-turned-politician Jaggesh and Lahar Singh Siroya.

While the is sure to win two seats given its numbers in the Karnataka assembly, it is taking a chance to win the third seat for which the Congress and the JD(S) too have fielded their candidates. The tussle for the third seat has led to a speculation about cross-voting.

Regarding the controversy around the textbook review committee, Bommai charged that there is happening with regard to the textbook revision. State Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh will answer them, he added.

The Karnataka government dissolved the textbook revision committee headed by Rohith Chakrathirtha after its chairman was caught up in controversy.

The government also faced the ire of intellectuals who accused it of saffronising textbooks.

