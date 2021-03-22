Rename Maharashtra coalition as 'Maharashtra Vasooli Aghadi': BJP

-
ALSO READ
Deshmukh asked Waze to collect Rs 100 cr/month from bars: Param Bir Singh
Param Bir Singh's allegations are serious, need probe: Sharad Pawar
Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh meets Maharashtra CM Thackeray
Param Bir shifted to Home Guard; Nagrale will be new police chief of Mumbai
Param Bir should prove his allegations, I'm filing defamation: Deshmukh
-
Following former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's shocking allegations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the three-party coalition in Maharashtra should be renamed as the "Maharashtra Vasooli Aghadi."
Speaking to ANI, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi said, "I think Maharashtra is governed by Maharashtra Vasooli Aghadi. It is shameful that the Home Minister is taking directions from an NCP minister. We demand CBI inquiry and his removal from the cabinet."
The comment was made by BJP leader in the wake of extortion allegations made by Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
In his letter, Param Bir Singh, who has now been posted as Commandant General of Home Guards, said that he has been "made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers".
Singh also alleged that Deshmukh had ordered to file a case of abetment to suicide in MP Mohan Delkar's death who was found dead in Mumbai on February 22 this year.
On Saturday, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh refuted all 'extortion allegations' made by Param Bir Singh in his letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU