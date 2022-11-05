JUST IN
Journalist-turned-politician Gadhvi tasked with 'anchoring' AAP win in Guj
Debunk Gujarat development model, adopt Rajasthan's: Ashok Gehlot
Delhi LG urges Punjab CM to take urgent measures to curb stubble burning
Stubble burning not political issue, states should work on it: Tomar
Bookies believe BJP heading for big win in Gujarat assembly polls
BJP trying to dethrone governments in four states: K Chandrashekar Rao
Gujarat Assembly elections to be held in 2 phases, results on Dec 8
Surprising Karan Singh sidestepped Rijuju's hit job on Nehru: Jairam Ramesh
Congress in self-destruction mode, has no future: Kuldeep Bishnoi
Study policing in Goa for better security for tourists: MP Minister to cops
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
HP Assembly polls an election for protection of your rights: J P Nadda
Business Standard

Rita Bahuguna convicted for model code violation in 2012 UP assembly polls

The special court for cases involving MPs and MLAs later ordered their release on probation for a period of six months.

Topics
Rita Bahuguna Joshi | UP Assembly Polls | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi. (Photo: PTI)
BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi. (Photo: PTI)

A special court on Friday held BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi and four others guilty of violation of the model code of conduct during the 2012 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The special court for cases involving MPs and MLAs later ordered their release on probation for a period of six months.

Joshi was a Congress leader in 2012 and joined the BJP in 2016.

The four other convicts are Prabha Srivastava, Ram Singh, Manoj Chaurasia and Sanjai Yadav.

According to the prosecution, the FIR in the case was lodged at Krishna Nagar police station against Joshi, who was contesting the election on a Congress ticket, for addressing a public rally in Bajranj Nagar mohalla even after the time for campaigning had ended.

The police investigated the case and submitted the charge sheet against the convicts on June 17, 2012. An accused, Shakil Ahmad, had died during pendency of trial.

Joshi is currently the BJP MP from Allahabad.

Special court judge A K Srivastava directed the convicts to file two sureties of Rs 20,000 each and a personal bond of the same amount before the district probation officer for maintaining good conduct during the probation period.

The court directed the convicts to appear before the probation officer within the next 30 days. The period of six months would be calculated from the date of appearance of the convicts before the probation officer.

Forwarding a copy of the order to the probation officer, the court warned the convicts that if they did not appear before the probation officer within stipulated time, it would summon them again and hear them on quantum of sentence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rita Bahuguna Joshi

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 06:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU