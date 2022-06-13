Roads to Mumbai's BKC to remain closed, traffic diverted for PM Modi visit

-
ALSO READ
5 flights diverted, 70 delayed at Delhi airport due to thunderstorm
Gurugram police, SBI arrangement allows on-the spot traffic fine payments
Private sector invests Rs 15,164 cr in roads till November this fiscal
US's first remote air traffic control centre to be built in Alabama
Google Maps to roll out toll prices for Indian users, move to help people
-
Some roads leading to the BKC in Mumbai will remain closed while traffic on some roads will be diverted in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event on Tuesday, a Mumbai Traffic Police official said on Monday.
The prime minister will participate in 'Dwishatabdi Mahotsav' (200th anniversary celebrations) of 'Mumbai Samachar' at the Bandra Kurla Complex, a business district in the suburbs.
Entry of vehicles of all kinds will not be allowed on the BKC connector and through the Kurla Razzak Junction, MTNL junction, Platina junction, the Trident junction towards the Jio World Centre, and the American Consulate, he said.
Vehicular traffic on some routes will be diverted.
All these traffic regulations will remain in force between 4 PM and 8 PM (on Tuesday), the official said.
Besides the heightened security at the BKC, additional police personnel will be deployed on various roads, the official added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU